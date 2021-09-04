Satire: Ivermectin

To the Melody of ‘Satisfaction’
By Laurie Baron
I can’t get no Ivermectin, I can’t get no Ivermectin.
‘Cause I search and I search and I search and I search.
I can’t get no, I can’t get no
When I’m drivin’ in my car, and Fauci talks on the radio.
He’s tellin’ me to go and get my Covid vaccination.
To prevent future ventilation.
I can’t get no, no, no, no.
Hey, hey, hey
That’s what I say
I won’t get their vaccination, it leads to ruination.
‘Cause they lie, and they lie, and they lie, and they lie.
I can’t get no, I can’t get no.
When I’m watchin’ Fox news, and Tucker comes on and tells me.
How the Deep State squirms
When you seek a cure that’s for a horse
Kills Covid along with worms.
I can’t get no, oh, no, no, no.
Get, get, get.
Down to my vet.
Cause he sells Ivermectin, a pill not an injection.
I won’t die, I won’t die, I won’t die, I won’t die.
I am safe now; I am safe now.
When I’m ridin’ ’round the town
Without a mask doing all my tasks.
And I’m certain I won’t get sick, and if I do I’ll recover quick.
The CDC will not poison me.
Can’t it see I’m on a winning streak?
I won’t get no, I won’t get no.
I won’t get no vaccination or require ventilation.
No more sequestration, no more sequestration.
I can’t smell things, I can’t breathe air
But it beats a vaccination.
Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] Republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.