Satire: Ivermectin

To the Melody of ‘Satisfaction’

By Laurie Baron

I can’t get no Ivermectin, I can’t get no Ivermectin.

‘Cause I search and I search and I search and I search.

I can’t get no, I can’t get no

When I’m drivin’ in my car, and Fauci talks on the radio.

He’s tellin’ me to go and get my Covid vaccination.

To prevent future ventilation.

I can’t get no, no, no, no.

Hey, hey, hey

That’s what I say

I won’t get their vaccination, it leads to ruination.

‘Cause they lie, and they lie, and they lie, and they lie.

I can’t get no, I can’t get no.

When I’m watchin’ Fox news, and Tucker comes on and tells me.

How the Deep State squirms

When you seek a cure that’s for a horse

Kills Covid along with worms.

I can’t get no, oh, no, no, no.

Get, get, get.

Down to my vet.

Cause he sells Ivermectin, a pill not an injection.

I won’t die, I won’t die, I won’t die, I won’t die.

I am safe now; I am safe now.

When I’m ridin’ ’round the town

Without a mask doing all my tasks.

And I’m certain I won’t get sick, and if I do I’ll recover quick.

The CDC will not poison me.

Can’t it see I’m on a winning streak?

I won’t get no, I won’t get no.

I won’t get no vaccination or require ventilation.

No more sequestration, no more sequestration.

I can’t smell things, I can’t breathe air

But it beats a vaccination.

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] Republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.