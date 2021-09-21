Satire: Hey Senator Manchin

By Laurie Baron

To the tune of Officer Krupke:

Dear stubborn Joseph Manchin

You gotta understand.

Can you make an exception?

Pass the bills Biden has planned.

The GOP’s are flunkies.

They’re pawns of Donald Trump.

Mitch McConnell thinks you are a chump.

Gee, Senator Manchin, we’re very upset.

Please change the filibuster that poses the threat.

60 votes for cloture.

That is simply unfair.

The consensus you seek is just not there.

It’s not there, it’s not there,

It just is not there.

Power is something the Trump mob won’t share.

Dear stubborn Joseph Manchin,

The infrastructure bill

Needs reconciliation.

Do you have the fiscal will?

Subverting your own party

And its future hopes

Leapin’ lizards! Biden’s on the ropes.

Senator Manchin, you’re really a fool.

The filibuster is a regressive rule.

Assuring gridlock for the coming years.

Trump back in the White House is what you should fear.

Laurie Baron, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University.