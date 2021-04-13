Satire: Fillibuster, OK

By Laurie Baron

Fil-li-bus-ter, to prevent DEM laws from being passed.

You can troll, any gun control, who minds flags flying at half-mast?

Fil-li-bus-ter, must voting rights be guaranteed?

Let the states excise the franchise and simply follow Georgia’s lead.

Mitch wants us to cause gridlock.

And Manchin sides with our bloc.

And when we cheer,

That we can stall four years.

We’re only sayin’

Well invoke you, Fil-li-buster,

Fillibuster, Foul play, No yea, Inveigh, No way.

Filibuster OK

Laurie Baron, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] This article is republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.

