Russians used real US journalists to write troll-driven content

Real journalists, perhaps unwittingly, created content for social media content run by Russian trolls with links to the 2016 presidential election.Acting on a tip from the FBI, Facebook announced Tuesday that it had identified and shut down internet news site Peace Data, which it said has ties to Russia’s Internet Research Agency.Twitter announced Tuesday that it too had identified and blacklisted several accounts operated by Russian state actors including Peace Data, which aimed to disseminate information to American voters.Peace Data shared reports allegedly written by freelance journalists …

