Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny’s spokeswoman on wanted list

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Russian authorities have put Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on a wanted list and are now seeking jail time for her, interior ministry and court databases showed on Friday. “All that’s left is to work even better!” Yarmysh said in a Twitter post, reacting to news that authorities were taking steps to track her down and imprison her. Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules. Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny’s mo…

