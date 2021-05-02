Republicans grapple with way out of political limbo

Washington (AFP) – Shut out of the White House and desperate to reclaim power in Congress next year, Republicans are locked in an internal battle over their party’s direction, and whether to embrace or jettison the divisive politics of Donald Trump. One hundred days after Trump’s turbulent term gave way to Democratic rule in Washington, Republican lawmakers spent part of the last week in closed-door soul searching at their annual retreat in Florida, struggling to tamp down their conference’s extremist personalities and highlight conservative policies they believe will resonate with voters. The…

Read More