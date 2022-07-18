Report finds ‘lackadaisical’ police response to Texas school shooting

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Texas state lawmakers on Sunday slammed law enforcement’s slow response to the shooting in Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, saying more decisive action could have saved lives. A total of 376 officers — border guards, state police, city police, local sheriff departments and elite forces — responded to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School, members of the southern US state’s House of Representatives said in a preliminary report. But, the lawmakers charged, the situation was “chaotic” due to the officers’ “lackadaisical approach” to subduing…

