Reinvented Oscars hands ‘Nomadland’ win on diversity-packed night

By Jill Serjeant LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “Nomadland,” the story of van dwellers in America, won the best picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for women that also saw a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown. In a major upset, Britain’s Anthony Hopkins won the best actor trophy for his role as a man battling dementia in “The Father.” The Oscar had been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” China native Chloe Zhao was named best director for Searchlight Pictures’ “Nomadland,” making her t…

Read More