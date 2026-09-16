QUOTE OF THE DAY: MARIA SHRIVER ON DONALD TRUMP AND KENNEDY CENTER

Our Quote of the Day comes from a Tweet by Kennedy family member Maria Shriver reacting to Donald Trump insisting his name must be on The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts or he’ll close it.

And so here we are. This statement from Trump blows my mind. That a sitting president would not let any renovations to a public building go on unless he gets to first put his name in the said building… What a sad state of affairs. What a tragedy. Actually, how small minded, how narcissistic. Actually great men, devoted to public service and the public good do not act like this.

It seems that this man will not rest until his name is permanently connected to the name of a great president, whose memory this building was dedicated to. Imagine spending your time and your days focused on this, as everyday Americans struggle with healthcare, gas prices, rent, and food. Imagine spending your days focused on this, while a war rages under your leadership.

Enough said. Thank you for your attention to this matter.