Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Mar 12, 2020

Quote of the Day: David Frum on Donald Trump and the Coronavirus

Our quote of the day comes from The Atlantic’s David Frum, a onetime George W. Bush speechwriter. On Donald Trump and the coronavirus and how Trump continually makes the coronavirus crisis worse:

“At every turn, President Trump’s policy to coronavirus has unfolded as if guided by one rule: How can I make this crisis worse? Presidents are not all-powerful, especially not in the case of pandemic disease. There are limits to what they can do, for good or ill. But within those limits, at every juncture, Trump’s actions have ensured the worst possible outcomes. The worst outcome for public health. The worst outcome for the American economy. The worst outcome for American global leadership.”

And: