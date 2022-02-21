Putin vents Ukraine grievances as justification for recognising Donbass

Published by

Reuters

By Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Osborn MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to recognise two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent statelets, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and would kill off peace negotiations. He signed the documents after delivering an astonishing verbal attack on Ukraine in an televised speech lasting nearly an hour, in which he said neo-Nazis were on the rise, oligarchic clans were rife and called Ukraine a U.S. colony with a puppet regime. Putin said Ukraine was a country with no tradition of indepen…

Read More