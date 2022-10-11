PUTIN IS A TERRORIST (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Vladimir Putin claims that Ukraine striking a bridge is an act of terrorism, so he responded by firing missiles from drones into playgrounds.

After weeks of military setbacks for Russia with Ukraine retaking over 1,200 square miles since late September, the destruction of a bridge from Crimea into Russia came off as an exclamation point. The war hasn’t gone well for Russia since day one and the recent setbacks have even emboldened some Russians to publicly criticize Putin’s handling of his illegal war.

Russia claims the attack on the bridge was committed by Ukraine and aided by other nations. Russia also claims investigators have established that the truck which they say blew up travelled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Krasnodar Territory.

Vladimir Putin said, “There is no doubt, this is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying Russia’s critical civilian infrastructure.” There is no doubt, Putin is a war criminal.

Crimea doesn’t belong to Russia. This bridge, which has partially reopened since the explosion, was built in 2018, four years after Russia stole Crimea from Ukraine. It’s a 12-mile bridge and the longest in Europe. It’s been vital to Russia as it’s been used to move military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from Russia to battlefields in southern Ukraine.

If Ukraine is responsible for the explosion, it would make sense. They are in a war and the bridge is being used to bring in supplies to kill the people of Ukraine. It would be justified as a military target. Besides, after you kick Russia out, why give them a bridge to come back in?

Russia started an illegal war based on lies and they’re getting mad when Ukraine fights back. Since the start of the war, Putin has bombed schools, playgrounds, hospitals, apartments, and vast amounts of Ukraine’s infrastructure. And he now says that a bombed bridge is an act of terrorism?

Putin is as big of a gaslighting liar as the Republicans in the United States who support him. I recently saw one post from a MAGAt who suggested that Ukraine attempt to end the war by proposing Russia keep all the territory it’s stolen and has conducted sham referendums from the areas’ citizens. Today’s Republicans would have suggested ending World War II by letting Hitler keep Poland and France.

An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “there is “only one terrorist state here and the whole world knows who it is.” Well, Republicans don’t.

Russia fired missiles into 11 Ukrainian cities, killing 14 and injuring 89. The strikes, used with some drones from Iran, didn’t seem to have any strategic purpose other than inflict revenge. Putin’s bombings are failing to demoralize the people of Ukraine, much in the same way Hitler’s blitz of England failed to demoralize the British. If nothing else, Putin is making his chosen enemies fiercer with more determination to drive his failing army out of their country. It’s also made Ukraine’s allies more determined to supply them with weapons to defeat Putin. President Biden is promising to send more air defense systems to Ukraine.

These missile strikes don’t retake territory for Russia and soon, most will fail to make any impact.

Putin’s latest missile strikes is desperate from someone who started an illegal war, doesn’t know how to operate a military, and is just trying to save face.

Putin is a terrorist and a war criminal. One of the targets was a playground. How is bombing a bridge an act of terrorism but hitting a site where children play not? I want to hear some Republicans defend this.

The people of Russia need to do the right thing and depose Vladimir Putin. Then, Putin needs to be brought up on war crimes. He is a war criminal. Putin should be tried for war crimes against Ukraine…and the trial should be held in Kyiv.

