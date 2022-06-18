President Biden’s Approval Rating Below 40 Percent In Another Poll

Knewz
By David Wetzel New York (Knewz) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to 39 percent, according to a new USA Today-Suffolk poll. Also, 47 percent of those polled said they “strongly” disapprove of the president’s performance. That is up from 44 percent who disapproved of his performance in February. Seventy-one percent of respondents said they believe the United States is “on the wrong track,” while only 16 percent said they believe the country is headed in the right direction. Also, just 16 percent of respondents said they “strongly” approve of his job performance. President Joe Bid…
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.