President Biden’s Approval Rating Below 40 Percent In Another Poll

By David Wetzel New York (Knewz) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to 39 percent, according to a new USA Today-Suffolk poll. Also, 47 percent of those polled said they “strongly” disapprove of the president’s performance. That is up from 44 percent who disapproved of his performance in February. Seventy-one percent of respondents said they believe the United States is “on the wrong track,” while only 16 percent said they believe the country is headed in the right direction. Also, just 16 percent of respondents said they “strongly” approve of his job performance. President Joe Bid…

