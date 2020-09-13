Poop wine? Vile alcohol on show at Swedish museum

Poop wine and scorpion vodka are just some of the stars of a new exhibit on revolting alcohol at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo in Sweden.A large jug of a yellowish semi-translucent liquid is the centre piece of the new exhibit: wine made from human excrement.”This is traditional Korean medicine. This is not something that people drink anymore. It’s an historic drink and it was drunk in order to cure bone breakage and bruises,” the museum’s director Andreas Ahrens, who prepared the concoction himself, explains to AFP.He is adamant that “now it smells more like alcohol than faeces”, as he …

Read More