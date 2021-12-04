Parents of suspected Michigan school shooter plead not guilty to manslaughter charges

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) -A Michigan judge set bail at $500,000 each for the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students, after authorities took the couple into custody on Saturday following a high-profile manhunt. Appearing by videolink from jail for their arraignment, James and Jennifer Crumbley both plead not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told the hearing the Crumbleys withdrew $4,000 from an ATM while authorities were searching for them and remained a flight risk. “These are not people that we can be assured wil…

