Overview, responses: DOJ filing on Trump’s request for a special master

DOJ seal

As expected, the Department of Justice (DOJ) response to former President Trump’s demand that the court appoint a special master is pointed and detailed.

In the opening summary, the DOJ writes that “the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him.”
DOJ - summary

Here’s a Watergate reference that squashes an assertion of executive privilege involving a sitting president, much less a former one:

In United States v. Nixon, the Supreme Court held that the need for evidence in a criminal trial outweighed even a sitting President’s assertion of executive privilege over presidential communications.

Key points

  • Trump’s attorneys have never asserted that he declassified these documents
    “When producing the Fifteen Boxes, the former President never asserted executive privilege over any of the documents nor claimed that any of the documents in the boxes containing classification
    markings had been declassified.”
  • Trump’s attorneys accepted but ignored the grand jury subpoena for documents
    (11 May 2022)
    “Through its investigation,3 the FBI developed evidence indicating that even after the
    Fifteen Boxes were provided to NARA, dozens of additional boxes remained at the Premises
    that were also likely to contain classified information. Accordingly, DOJ obtained a grand jury subpoena, for which the former President’s counsel accepted service on May 11, 2022… the government offered counsel an extension for complying with the subpoena until June 7, 2022.”
  • In June, DOJ was prohibited from examining the boxes in the basement when agents arrived to accept subpoenaed documents
    “When producing the documents, neither counsel nor the custodian asserted that the former
    President had declassified the documents or asserted any claim of executive privilege. Instead,
    counsel handled them in a manner that suggested counsel believed that the documents were classified: the production included a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape,
    containing the documents…Any and all responsive documents accompany this certification… the former President’s counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained… Counsel for the former President offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with
    classification markings, remained at the Premises nearly five months after the production of
    the Fifteen Boxes and nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the Administration.”
  • The August search found an additional 100 classified documents despite assertions by Trump’s attorneys that all documents had been returned. There were documents in areas other than the basement, contrary to sworn affidavit in June.
  • Many documents were so sensitive that reviewers needed additional clearance
  • The government has no obligation to return personal items.
    “[E]ven if the personal effects were seized in excess of the search warrant—which
    Plaintiff has not established—Criminal Rule 41(g) does not require their return because that
    Rule was amended in 1989 to recognize that the United States may retain evidence collected
    while executing a warrant in good faith.”

Responses

Document sensitivity

He knows the DOJ has him dead to rights.