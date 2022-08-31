Overview, responses: DOJ filing on Trump’s request for a special master

As expected, the Department of Justice (DOJ) response to former President Trump’s demand that the court appoint a special master is pointed and detailed. In the opening summary, the DOJ writes that “the former President lacks standing to seek judicial relief or oversight as to Presidential records because those records do not belong to him.”



Here’s a Watergate reference that squashes an assertion of executive privilege involving a sitting president, much less a former one:

In United States v. Nixon, the Supreme Court held that the need for evidence in a criminal trial outweighed even a sitting President’s assertion of executive privilege over presidential communications.

Key points

Trump’s attorneys have never asserted that he declassified these documents

“When producing the Fifteen Boxes, the former President never asserted executive privilege over any of the documents nor claimed that any of the documents in the boxes containing classification

markings had been declassified.”

Trump’s attorneys accepted but ignored the grand jury subpoena for documents

(11 May 2022)

“Through its investigation,3 the FBI developed evidence indicating that even after the

Fifteen Boxes were provided to NARA, dozens of additional boxes remained at the Premises

that were also likely to contain classified information. Accordingly, DOJ obtained a grand jury subpoena, for which the former President’s counsel accepted service on May 11, 2022… the government offered counsel an extension for complying with the subpoena until June 7, 2022.”

In June, DOJ was prohibited from examining the boxes in the basement when agents arrived to accept subpoenaed documents

“When producing the documents, neither counsel nor the custodian asserted that the former

President had declassified the documents or asserted any claim of executive privilege. Instead,

counsel handled them in a manner that suggested counsel believed that the documents were classified: the production included a single Redweld envelope, double-wrapped in tape,

containing the documents…Any and all responsive documents accompany this certification… the former President’s counsel explicitly prohibited government personnel from opening or looking inside any of the boxes that remained in the storage room, giving no opportunity for the government to confirm that no documents with classification markings remained… Counsel for the former President offered no explanation as to why boxes of government records, including 38 documents with

classification markings, remained at the Premises nearly five months after the production of

the Fifteen Boxes and nearly one-and-a-half years after the end of the Administration.”

The August search found an additional 100 classified documents despite assertions by Trump’s attorneys that all documents had been returned. There were documents in areas other than the basement, contrary to sworn affidavit in June.

Many documents were so sensitive that reviewers needed additional clearance

The government has no obligation to return personal items.

“[E]ven if the personal effects were seized in excess of the search warrant—which

Plaintiff has not established—Criminal Rule 41(g) does not require their return because that

Rule was amended in 1989 to recognize that the United States may retain evidence collected

while executing a warrant in good faith.”

Responses

DOJ filing at 30,000 feet:

1. Facts (11 pages): Trump's assertion he cooperated is a joke; in fact he delayed access repeatedly.

2. Law: (20 pages): first principles: THESE ARE NOT HIS RECORDS. He has no legal entitlement to challenge anything. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 31, 2022

The search turned up "over a hundred classified records including information classified at the highest levels." This is more than twice what Trump turned over on June 3. Where did they find the stuff? In "the desks in the '45' office." Oops. — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) August 31, 2022

Document sensitivity

NEW: The Justice Department asserts in a filing that some of the documents seized from Mar-A-Lago were so sensitive and classified that in some instances the FBI agents and DOJ attorneys needed additional security clearances to review them. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 31, 2022

There have been a lot of tweets showing the photo of classified documents that is part of the DOJ filing. The GOP took issue with the photo.

The counterintelligence folks and DOJ attorneys reviewing the evidence had to obtain additional clearances to even look at this shit. Ignoring the fact that he can’t read, this wasn’t light bedtime reading that oopsied it’s way into Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/ZsfzVZtA08 — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) August 31, 2022

Obstruction

Key line from DOJ response filed tonight: “The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation." — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 31, 2022

NEW: DOJ suggests Trump counsel and Trump custodian — understood to be Christina Bobb — committed obstruction by representing that all docs from WH were in one storage location when they weren’t, and that all docs were turned over in response to subpoena when they weren’t — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 31, 2022

DOJ: “That the FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many docs with classification markings as the “diligent search” that the former President’s counsel and other reps had weeks to perform calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 31, 2022

Bad strategy

The Trump filings for a Special Master were a huge misstep. DOJ has used its response to disclose damning proof of a series of crimes, which it would not otherwise have been able to do. And one very compelling photo. — Andrew Weissmann ? (@AWeissmann_) August 31, 2022

I’m reading the DOJ’s response to Trump’s motion for a special master, and I now understand why he posted over 80 times on his failing social media app today. They have him dead to rights on multiple crimes. — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) August 31, 2022

Meltdown on Tuesday

He knows the DOJ has him dead to rights.

Donald Trump is having a total meltdown on Truth Social this morning. All of these posts are from just the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/qtQs6KEA7D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2022