Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer dead at 91

Los Angeles (AFP) – Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured a star turn in “The Sound of Music” and an Oscar win late in life, has died, his manager said Friday. He was 91. Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” Pitt said in a statement. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through …

Read More