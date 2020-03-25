Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Mar 24, 2020 in coronavirus, Poetry, Satire |

once there was this Mr. Man

yes you are, and I am

demigods losing the plot

chuckle before you read this

done in by a tiny covid

19

who let you in

besides oceans and walls

alien pathogen

this country is for our citizens

you just ain’t welcome

Mr. Man, says the virus

you’re your worst nemesis

for a small me

do you even see

the tall lessons

to make you realize

I may be

the next best thing to happen

top economies now on their knees

if panic and fear were solutions

this by now would be behind us

these unusual times urge our kind

pull together, think others

revise our priorities and relevance

Yours sincerely,

from the frontlines