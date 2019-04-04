Posted by Dorian Estuardo de Wind on Apr 4, 2019 in At TMV, Cartoons, Poetry, Politics, Satire, Scandals |

On a President’s Experience, Personality and Policies

The American people, methinks, deserve a president who at least has some experience to perform in the world’s most difficult and most important job.

It would be nice if he also has the “personality.” But if “personality” includes honesty, morals and principles, personality becomes absolutely essential for the job.

Finally, the utter absence of such experience and “personality” in the nation’s leader inexorably leads to a dismal failure in “policies.”

With this in mind, it you have the time, please read a friend’s views in rhyme.

His “Experience”

(Originally: “Presidential Qualifications”: except citizenship, he had none, so this title was over and done)



Never elected to a public office: like only Herbert Hoover before: what will history have in store?

Known from Reality TV and Pro-Wrestling, I’m a “self-made Billionaire” he did attest

But he came from Inherited wealth, with a flashy image he promoted in the Tabloid Press

I’m a “best-selling” author he claims: but it was “ghost writers” that gained him this fame

Clearly not the most disciplined man around: business failures and bankruptcies did abound

His real experience is as a self-obsessed con man: who cares only for himself: not our land

From his background, I found no qualifications real: just one boasting he was a “big deal”

A “flag hugging” false Patriot who dodged the draft: then insulted true heroes: what a zero!

He’s known for the company he kept: we now know so many that were crooked and inept

From the many investigations now on-going: his personal integrity is far from glowing

So, for me a record has been set: he’s the most unqualified to be President yet!

His “Personality”

(Originally: “The man”: but he’s not mature yet: so, his childishness is the best you will get)



He constantly tweets to make sure you notice him – sometimes dozens a day – based on a whim

There is nothing genuine about him: from his implanted blond hair to his orange painted skin

His only creed is hate, fear and greed: It’s “punch him in the nose”: start a fight: don’t unite

Recklessly impulsive and personally repulsive: always exaggerating and constantly back-stabbing

He expects loyalty one-way: If you “out-shine” this egotist you’re on your way

It’s the “fake” news he says to you: but then he insists Obama’s birthplace is not true

Vindictive to the extreme, he cannot budge from a grudge, he’s just vile and mean

I can’t admire, trust or respect, one who constantly lies: in front of everyone’s eyes

How can anyone believe he’s a Christian Evangelical: his “womanizing” is Biblical

With a “thin-skin”: he constantly uses lies, insults and bragging for sympathy to win

There are “some good people” in a racist mob: if I say otherwise then I’ll lose my “base” and job

So, for me, he’s repulsive: down deep he’s corruptly shallow who in conspiracy theories still wallows

His “Policies”

(Originally: His “solid Republican credentials”, but he had none, so this too is over and done)

He has no true political beliefs: if anything, it’s real thin: it’s just about him, him, him

A Democrat: a “Reformist” then “Republican”: it’s a shame: it’s now the “Trump Party” by name

For Real Republicans It’s Free Trade: for Trump it’s that his family business should be paid

For Real Republicans It’s a Balanced Budget: for Trump, the “king of debt”, it’s we’ll just “fudge it”

For Real Republicans It’s International Institutions to believe: for Trump it’s only me, me

“Policies” from his “gut” he tweets out: but coordination they lack: then his staff has to back-track

“Clean out the swamp” he did aspire: yet he has set a record of “best people” he had to fire

He’s got to protect his racist base: so, he needs to keep everyone out of a different race

Everyone supports a strong defense: but Trump is obsessed with his promised Southern Fence

Fantastic health and infrastructure program promises wait: they were just words in a debate

He tried to kill Obamacare with no alternative in place: and now there’s still an empty space

The one Republican victory was a tax cut for the rich: now our debt continues to pile up in the ditch

For repealing agreements, he has set a record: but how many or “his” new deals are real?

So, for me, I see him as plainly idiotic: he “runs” an administration that sets a record for being chaotic