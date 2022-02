Newspaper front pages from around the world, Wednesday, 02 February 2022

Published by

TDPel Media

Here are the news stories that made the front pages of newspapers around the world. Today’s Newspaper fronts for Wednesday, 02 February 2022 – Newspapers across the globe. NEW YORK TIMES – PUTIN CLAIMS U.S. IS TRYING TO GOAD MOSCOW INTO WAR THE WASHINGTON POST – PUTIN: UKRAINE A PAWN OF WESTWALL STREET JOURNAL – JOB MARKET STILL TIGHT AS HIRING COOLS A BITDAILY MAIL – WHAT A £13BN WASTETHE GUARDIAN – LEVELLING-UP DRIVE IS ‘NEW SLOGANS WITHOUT NEW IDEAS’, SAYS LABOURTHE JAPAN TIMES – BOOSTER ROLLOUT SET TO SPEED UP AFTER SLOW STARTTHE SUN NEWS – WERE HORRY POLICE EXEMPT FROM FEDERAL AIRPORT MAS…

Read More