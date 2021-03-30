New York police seek man who made “anti-Asian statements” while attacking woman

(Reuters) – New York police are searching for a man who punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making “anti-Asian statements”, the latest violent incident following a rise in hate crimes in the United States. The New York Police Department’s hate crimes department said in a tweet https://twitter.com/NYPDHateCrimes/status/1376681962086227969 that the woman was approached in a street in Midtown Manhattan shortly before noon on Monday “by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body.” Videos posted on social media showed the attacker kicking the woman in the stomach, knock…

