Netanyahu says he’ll work to topple government once in opposition

Benjamin Netanyahu, whose historic 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister could end later on Sunday, vowed he would try to topple the government if his party is sent into the opposition. “I am with you to topple this bad, dangerous, left-wing government,” Netanyahu told members of his conservative Likud party, according to Israeli media, adding that it could happen “sooner than you think.” Netanyahu was speaking to lawmakers in the Knesset, where a vote of confidence in an eight-party, anti-Netanyahu coalition government is due to take place. If approved, it would oust Netanyahu from office.

Read More