Neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip asked about Archie’s skin tone, says Oprah

Oprah Winfrey narrowed down the suspects in the worst game of Clue: who was worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby wouldn’t be white enough? Winfrey, who conducted the bombshell-filled interview with the royal couple, clarified Monday morning that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip raised concerns about Archie’s skin tone. “(Prince Harry) did not want to share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that was a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said on “CBS Th…

Read More