MR. TRUMP HAS THE RUNS

It’s contagious. Poisonous. And uncontrolable.

Unfortunately the solution is not a gastroenterologist. In this case, you play doctor.

First let’s look at some of the signs. Last night at the GOP Convention, during his nomination speech Mr. Trump ran on and on about the destruction caused by immigrants. Nothing new for him. There’s always someone to blame.

Apparently his tirade created an enormous windfall for the Democrats. People came out of the woodwork to jump on their bandwagon and throw bundles of money their way.

Keep it up Donald. You’re Donald being Donald. Let’s take out the stethoscope and examine his claims about the crime disease caused by these sickly immigrants.

We’re going to examine responses from various media sources over a period of time responding to this horrible disease.

The following information was reported on Google.

The mythical tie between immigration and crime…

Opponents of immigration often argue that immigrants drive up crime rates. But newly released research from Stanford economist Ran Abramitzky and his co-authors finds that hasn’t been the case in America for the last 140 years.

July 21, 2023- Krysten Crawford, Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR)

Immigrants are significantly less likely to commit crimes than the US-born

Study finds over a 150-year period, immigrants have never been incarcerated at a greater rate than those born in the United States

March 12, 2024 – by Stephanie Kulkie NORTHWESTERN NOW

ABC NEWS

Fact FOCUS: a look at ominous claims around illegal immigration made at the Republican convention

…Texas is the only state that tracks crime by immigration status. A study published by the National Academy of Sciences, based on Texas Department of Public Safety data from 2012 to 2016, found that people in the U.S. illegally had “substantially lower crime rates than native-born citizens and legal immigrants across a range of felony offenses.”

While FBI statistics do not separate out crimes by the immigration status of the assailant, there is no evidence of a spike in crime perpetrated by migrants, either along the U.S.-Mexico border or in cities seeing the greatest influx of migrants, like New York. Studies have found that people living in the U.S. illegally are less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug and property crimes.

By Elliot Spagat Associated Press and Melissa Goldin Associated Press July 17, 2024, 7:16 AM

After checking out this information, it’s no wonder those with some integrity are looking for cures for this horrible case of the runs.

They’re dumping their money the Democratic way. Even more important is that they realize the best and only medicinal treatment is at the Voting Booth.

This sickness has to be cured.