More kids in hospital, schools shut as smog smothers Delhi

Published by
Reuters

By Sunil Kataria, Neha Arora and Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI (Reuters) – More children are in hospital with breathing problems as pollution levels remain dangerously high in New Delhi, doctors warned on Wednesday, and the government shut five power stations and extended school closures to try to contain the crisis. The city of 20 million was the world’s most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group, and air quality has hit hazardous levels there and in other parts of northern India this month https://www.reuters.com/world/india/why-air-quality-has-d…

