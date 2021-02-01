Mike Pence To Form Fundraising Committee For 2024 Presidential Candidacy; St. Croix Vacation Continues

TEAGUE BAY — Former Vice President Mike Pence was spotted Sunday night at a St. Croix restaurant famous for its surf and turf and casual dining atmosphere.

Pence, in his fifth day on island, dined with his wife Karen, U.S. Secret Service agents and a VIPD Special Operations Bureau officer at Duggan’s Reef in Teague Bay on the east end of the island. It was at least his second public sighting since first arriving on Wednesday.

“St. Croix is such a beautiful island,” Pence said smiling as he left the restaurant with his wife and entourage.

The restaurant, chock-full of memorabilia from Vietnam war veteran and owner Frank Duggan’s tour of duty in Indochina as well as assorted sports and assorted St. Croix knick knacks, is just hundreds of yards from where Pence is staying with his wife in a condo on a hill above the restaurant.

The former vice president and Indiana governor is reportedly staying at Villa Madeleine Resort Condominiums. Each villa features French doors opening out to a walled courtyard featuring a sun deck and private pool. Villa Madeleine typically rents for at least $2,000 per week in high tourist season.

Parking is limited during the tourist season — which runs from December to March in St. Croix — and condominium residents, who are limited to one parking space per unit — have complained that the U.S. Secret Service is taking up too many spots during Pence’s visit, according to Jezebel.

While on island sources close to NBC News said Sunday that Pence is planning to form a policy-focused fundraising committee that would help him maintain a relationship with donors, which he will announce in the coming weeks.

Duggan’s Reef, where Pence most of his time chatting with his wife Karen at a table in the southeast end of the restaurant, is most famous for its steak and lobster or “surf and turf,” which can set customers back at least $30 for one large-serving plate.

Pence hasn’t owned a home for at least 10 years, because he used an official residence as governor of Indiana and then vice president of the United States. He will reportedly return to the Hoosier state to purchase a home there.

The Teague Bay luxury villa where the Pences are staying are mostly two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,200-square-feet units located on a hilltop above the restaurant where he and his wife ate on Sunday evening.

The premier unit at Villa Madeleine — the largest of the villas — is a former restaurant at the top of the hill that has been converted into a presidential suite for guests willing to pay top dollar for exclusivity.

