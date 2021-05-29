Memorial Day 2021

Every Memorial Day, many eloquent and touching words are said and written remembering those who served and died for our country.

I came across a video and haunting song by Radney Foster, named “Angel Flight” (below), that in my opinion beautifully captures the essence and solemnity of Memorial Day.

Wishing our readers a nice yet “rememberful” Memorial Day weekend.

CODA: The C-130 shown in the video (and below) is dispensing an array of infrared countermeasure/decoy flares used by military aircraft to counter the threat of heat-seeking missiles.

While such flares would generally not be used in such “Angel Flights,” the “angel with wings” pattern created by the flares is particularly striking and appropriate for the subject of the song.