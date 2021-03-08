Meghan says British royals worried about her son’s dark skin

By Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) – Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said there were concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be before his birth and that such worries explained why he was not given the title of prince. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she was naive before she married into the royal family in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after asking for help but getting none. “They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different…

