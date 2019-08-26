Posted by Clay Jones on Aug 25, 2019 in Cartoons, Politics |

MEDAL OF DISHONOR (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Donald Trump dishonors the military and veterans just as much as he dishonors our nation and our allies by wanting to award Vladimir Putin with a spot in the G7, the group of the world’s largest economies.

If anything, there should be talk of adding South Korea, China, India, and Brazil to the group before Russia because each of those nations has larger economies than Putin’s oligarchy.

Putin was kicked out of the group, changing it from the G8 to the G7. He wasn’t kicked out by President Obama as Trump claims. He was kicked out by the other members for his taking Crimea from Ukraine. Despite Putin not changing his tactics, attacking democratic nations’ elections, and remaining in Crimea, Trump wants to reward Putin with a spot among the world’s largest economies. Even Boris Johnson thinks it’s a bad idea. Hopefully at some point during this weekend’s summit, someone will use the word “absurd.”

Trump doesn’t just exhibit disrespect to our friends, allies, and veterans. He displays a total lack of knowing what respect is. In the process, he’s once again showing he’s Putin’s puppet. Trump may have been joking, but you can expect to hear him bring the subject up again.

If a donkey can pin the tail on itself, then a puppet can pin a medal on its string-puller. Trump couldn’t disrespect the Medal of Honor any more by pinning it on Putin than by giving it to himself.

