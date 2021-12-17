Man forced off US flight for wearing thong as face mask

Published by

AFP

Miami (AFP) – A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with Covid regulations, local media said Thursday. Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport. He told local news channel NBC2 that he wanted to show the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board. Video of Wednesday’s incident, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing Jenne that he would not be able to stay on board…

