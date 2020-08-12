Mail-In Voting Fraud

Trump is scared. If he loses the election he could wind up in jail for tax and bank fraud in New York. He would do anything to not lose the election. Aside from the possibility of jail, he doesn’t want to go out being called a loser. That’s even worse than being called a crook or corrupt. Besides, he’s accustomed to being called a crook. So Trump is attacking the post office saying that mail-in ballots will promote fraud and the election will be rigged. He knows that mail-in balloting will be the key to the election. Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, it is expected that a large percent of votes will be through mail-in ballots- perhaps the majority. So to control the election and the delivery of ballots, he wants to control the post office. (To date, there has never been evidence of significant fraudulent voting with mail-in balloting.)

In this situation, he’s doing whatever he can to impede the functioning of the post office and delay the delivery of the mail. First of all, he appointed one of his major donors and supporters to take over the post office as Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, with no post office experience what-so-ever. He is the first Postmaster General in twenty years not to have been a post office veteran. Then DeJoy was directed to slow up the delivery of the mail and disallow any overtime from workers. A number of the top executives with years of experience running the post office have been transferred out of leadership jobs, replaced by untrained people. A hiring freeze on personnel has also been instituted. Trump and DeJoy are doing everything possible to sabotage the operation of the post office, though DeJoy insists the election with its mail-in ballots will go smoothly.

The post office has long been losing money and needs subsidies from Congress to run efficiently which Trump and the Republicans refuse to provide. Trump does not want the post office to run efficiently as he wants the election with mail-in ballots to be chaotic. The worse it is, the happier Trump will be with his claims of the election being fixed. Bizarrely, in his statements he has been differentiating between absentee ballots which he and his family have been using for years and mail-in ballots many of which he claims are fraudulent. But they are exactly the same.

It is surprising that GOP Senators have not been more active trying to legislate more funding for the post office as many of their rural constituents are dependent on the mail in the areas where they live. They get their medications, bills and documents through the mail. But the GOP senators are obviously afraid to cross Trump. As his numbers go down in the polls, Trump looks for other ways to win the election beside control of the Electoral College. The post office is the likely candidate for his machinations. If he can steal the election, he’ll do it. Trump is a man without principles or morals who cares not a whit for the nation. Everything he does is to benefit Trump. And if he has to destroy the post office, well too bad.

