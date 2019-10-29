Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Oct 29, 2019 in Featured, Military, Politics, Scandals, Ukraine |

Lt. Col Alexander S. Vindman’ Choice: Duty, Honor, Country or Blind Loyalty

We have seen and heard how Trump allegedly values, honors and respects veterans. That is until they speak truth to power and its abuse.

Just look at how he has vilified retired, high ranking military officers who dare to disagree with his policies or speak up against his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law.

Trump heaped calumny upon one of our most respected war heroes, John McCain – and upon his military heroism — continuing his calumny even after McCain’s death. Why? Because McCain disagreed with Trump on policy, politics and values.

Trump has even insulted Gold Star parents.

But how about active duty military?

Trump, a draft dodger himself, basks in the achievements of men and women who risk their lives for duty, honor, country – some will say misappropriates them.

Trump surrounds himself with our heroes and, literally wrapping himself around the flag, he says he loves them.

That is, until one of them puts his oath to support and defend the Constitution ahead of blind loyalty to the commander in chief and his trampling of same.

You see, today Army Lt. Col Alexander S. Vindman, a decorated Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is testifying before the House that, as the top Ukraine expert in the National Security Council and after having taken part in the infamous July 25 phone call, he has “grave concerns about President Trump’s politicized extortion of Ukraine’s president.”

Trump’s and his defenders’ responses were immediate and predictable.

Without a single shred of evidence, Trump called the colonel a “Never Trumper.”

His defenders at Fox News were even more vicious.

Focusing on his heritage (Vindman immigrated to the United States from Ukraine as a child), “Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade smeared Vindman: “We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, emigrated with his family, young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine.”

And Laura Ingraham: “Here we have a U.S. national-security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interest…Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?”

Duty, Honor, Country or Blind Loyalty — Not even close.

Stay tuned folks, this is just the ugly beginning with more and worse to follow.