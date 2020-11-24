King Donald

Many Americans realized previously that Donald Trump considered himself above the law, a king ruling the nation but evading major responsibilities for running it. His handling of the Covid 19 virus pandemic reinforced the perception that he considered himself American royalty, above the fray and able to do anything he wanted. With the catastrophe of Covid decimating Americans, Trump refused to formulate any centralized plan to contain the virus, leaving it to the individual states. When asked whether he felt at all responsible for the disaster, he replied no.

However, his negligence was responsible for tens of thousands or more deaths, as protective equipment, testing ability, ventilators, masks, and therapeutic modalities were in short supply for months and months. The lack of a federal plan meant that the states had to compete against one another for equipment, driving up the prices and making necessary products more difficult to obtain. Remarkably, 11 months after the onset of the pandemic, there still is not enough testing available to meet the needs of all citizens. Trump’s behavior reminds one of Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution. When told that her subjects were hungry and had no bread she replied, then let them eat cake. Trump’s lack of understanding of the medical and economic effects of the pandemic are at the same level of denial and lack of caring.

And with the pandemic the most important issue for Americans, Trump has not attended a meeting of the Covid advisory committee for months. In addition, he held multiple rallies during the campaign that were super-spreader events with numerous supporters of his coming down with the disease after the rallies. Last weekend, there was a remote meeting of the G-20 to address the Covid problem. Trump did not attend, deciding to play golf instead. He also did not have an American representative attend the meeting.

Though Trump played golf frequently throughout his presidency, it appears that is all he is doing since the election, along with making false claims about the election being stolen from him and tweeting like mad. Constructing all sorts of bizarre conspiracy theories of how Biden seems to have won the election, that is all he appears to think about, paying no attention to the hundreds of thousands of Americans who are dying from the pandemic. Until yesterday, he prevented Biden as president-elect from moving ahead with the transition, but at the same time is not playing any of the expected presidential roles himself.

There has been nothing on Trump’s schedule since the election for him to handle as president, so it’s just golf, watching television and complaining about the election being stolen. In all likelihood, Trump thought of himself of being like a king and could not imagine losing the election. So he will take any action, legal or illegal to remain on his throne. Right now, his chances of success appear remote. King Donald the First.

