‘Karen’ baby name going the way of the dodo

No one wants to name their baby girl Karen any more. The name has tanked in popularity over the past year, according to figures released by the Social Security Administration. Throughout 2020 the name Karen fell a whopping 171 spots on the popularity list, from a low of 660 to number 831, Huffington Post reported Tuesday. The name’s popularity had already been ebbing, falling to its lowest ranking since 1929 by the end of last year, Huffington Post reported in September 2020. While it fell 23 spots to 660 on the list of popular baby names for 2019, it has plummeted even more since then. The pa…

