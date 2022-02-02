Jeff Zucker resigns as CNN president: didn’t disclose close relationship with colleague

Published by

Reuters

By Helen Coster and Dawn Chmielewski (Reuters) -Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday he is resigning as president of CNN and chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports division, issuing a staff memo in which he acknowledged he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a close colleague. “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague,” Zucker wrote in the memo. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t.” Zucker could not immediately be reached for comment In a memo to staff, WarnerMedia Chief …

