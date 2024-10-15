IS ELON MUSK DONALD TRUMP’S NEW PECKER?

Is Elon Musk now Donald Trump’s new Pecker? It certainly appears that way – and Musk is seemingly taking it to an expanded level.

The world’s richest man who bought Twitter – and renamed it X and transformed it into a neo-Nazis, extremists and bots playground – has now replaced David Pecker, the former CEO of American Media, which publishes The National Enquirer as Donald Trump’s prime media booster and bad-story kill tool.

in 1978 a major controversy swirled around Pecker over his company buying exclusive rights to stories that reflected bad on Trump – then not publishing them so they never saw the light of day. Pecker’s National Enquirer thus became a proactive propaganda outlet for Trump in his 2016 campaign, running negative articles (often untrue and totally made up) against Trump’s primary opponents, then a steady flow of stories against Hillary Clinton. It had become Trump’s unofficial political media attack outlet. Pecker eventually got immunity and testified against Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Musk and Trump now appeared joined at the political hip:

1. Musk created a super PAC to help Trump. It has also spent more than $10 million in 18 key districts to keep the House under GOP control. It recently came under fire for offering $47 to those who identify likely voters for Donald Trump in seven battleground states.

2. Musk has now unabashedly turned X aka Twitter into a right-wing skewered social media website. It is now Rumor-O-Rama for the right-wing.

3.Musk appeared at a Trump rally excitedly jumping up and down while trying to boost Trump. It launched many social media memes (for instance one where Musk was photoshopped into a cheerleader’s uniform). He jumped around so much he look as if he was trying to go after the kangaroo vote.

4. X blocked links to hacked Trump campaign research on eventual Trump Vice Presidential pick JD Vance and suspended the journalist who linked to it. It later emerged that the Trump campaign had worked with X to nix it. There was a sense of deja vu to this: it’s what David Pecker did but in the print media. Some anti-Trump X users allege that their accounts have suddenly gotten far fewer readers and that anti-Trump or pro-Harris content was removed.

Trump’s niece Mary Trump contends Musk is now her uncle’s “new owner.”

“Donald Trump has always been for sale,” Mary Trump wrote in a Substack post on Saturday. “Given this decades-long pattern, it’s not surprising that the world’s richest fascist, South African jumping bean Elon Musk, would also be interested in purchasing a few shares in a man who is willing to sell whatever he can get his hands on —whether it’s steaks or American national security — because he values money more than anything,” she added. For Musk, Mary Trump argued, the support is “a safe bet because he knows, if Donald is elected, he’ll do anything Musk wants him to do.”

Trump has said Musk will be in his cabinet in charge of cost-cutting.

Mark Cuban on why Elon Musk supports Trump: "If you're the wealthiest person in the world and you have control…you're the puppet master of the president, the most powerful person in the world…that is the definition of power corrupts"

