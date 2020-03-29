Posted by ELIJAH SWEETE on Mar 29, 2020 in Society |

Introducing Aliesha McNeff Shephard

Let me introduce you to the work of Aliesha McNeff Shepard. She is formerly from my hometown of Newberg, Oregon, currently living in Utah.

Aliesha is a gifted photographer with a great eye and a special affinity for rural and nature photography. In these troubled times, it seems that an interlude of art and beauty is warranted, so I share with you a few of her works.

Please enjoy and take a moment to reflect on a world apart from politics and the ills of daily life. Thank you, readers, and thank you Aliesha.

All photographs copyright Aliesha Shephard and posted here with permission. Best to all.