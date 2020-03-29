Pages Menu
Posted by on Mar 29, 2020

Introducing Aliesha McNeff Shephard

 

Let me introduce you to the work of Aliesha McNeff Shepard.  She is formerly from my hometown of Newberg, Oregon, currently living in Utah.

Aliesha is a gifted photographer with a great eye and a special affinity for rural and nature photography.  In these troubled times, it seems that an interlude of art and beauty is warranted, so I share with you a few of her works.

Please enjoy and take a moment to reflect on a world apart from politics and the ills of daily life.  Thank you, readers, and thank you Aliesha.

All photographs copyright Aliesha Shephard and posted here with permission.  Best to all.

 