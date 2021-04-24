Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’

By Sanjeev Miglani and Manoj Kumar NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a “tsunami” of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day. Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi. “We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning,” Fortis said. India is in the grip of a…

