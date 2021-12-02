" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / In New York, the fall of the House of Cuomo

In New York, the fall of the House of Cuomo

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

New York (AFP) – Once upon a time, the Cuomo family looked set to go into the history books as one of America’s storied political dynasties, perhaps even one that included a White House stay. But those days are long gone, and the New York clan is in free fall. Andrew, once the state’s governor, resigned amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations, and the 63-year-old has since been charged with a sex crime. His younger brother Chris, a veteran anchor and correspondent for CNN, has been suspended from the airwaves indefinitely for offering advice to his brother deemed too close for comfort by…

Read More