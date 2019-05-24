Posted by David Robertson on May 24, 2019 in At TMV, Politics |

Impeaching Trump would accomplish nothing.

Before Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives put any work into impeaching President Donald Trump, they need to consider what happened when previous Presidents were impeached.

From Time magazine: “Impeaching a American President is rare. It’s only happened twice in American history — to Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — and neither of those times resulted in a president being removed from office.”

Here is why impeaching Trump would accomplish nothing:

“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.” – U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 3

“And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.” That is the key sentence which explains why it would be futile to impeach Trump.

Does any Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives really believe that enough Republican Senators would vote to convict Trump?

Bill Clinton was impeached because he committed a felony while he was the President. Yet, congressional Democrats didn’t think that his crime merited Clinton’s removal from office. So, why would Republican Senators treat Trump differently?

After all, one of the articles of impeachment against Clinton is Article III–Obstruction of Justice.

That’s right. Obstruction of justice was one of the reasons for impeaching Clinton.

If obstruction of justice wasn’t just cause to remove Clinton from office, then why should obstruction of justice be just cause to remove Trump from office?

If Trump did engage in obstruction of justice, then he can be indicted after he leaves the White House. At least then there would be no double-standard in play.

Now, for anyone who is still angry about Clinton’s impeachment, here is a little saxophone therapy: