‘I don’t want to die’: Blast traumatises Beirut children

Beirut (AFP) – “I don’t want to die.” Those were the first words Hiba’s six-year-old son screamed after the massive explosion at Beirut port sent shards of glass flying around their house. The blast a week ago that temporarily displaced 100,000 children, according to a UN estimate, was so mighty it had the magnitude of an earthquake.The mental shock it caused among Beirut’s youngest was just as powerful.When the boy saw blood on his feet, “he started screaming: ‘Mom, I don’t want to die’,” Hiba recalled.”What is this life? Coronavirus and an explosion!,” her son told her after the blast.”Imagi…

