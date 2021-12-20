How Will 5G Upgrade Your Smart Home?

Smart home technology is on the verge of a renaissance from the incredible benefits of 5G connectivity. Device upgrades and technology from 5G will range from lightning-fast interaction to next-generation AI assistants.

The 5G smart home will have all the benefits of last-generation 4G tech, but with impressive advances in security, performance and capabilities.

Goodbye to Lag

One of the most clear-cut advantages that will come from 5G is incredibly low-latency connectivity. Just as 4G internet yielded faster response times than 3G, 5G will take things a step further. Average connection speeds could be up to 100 times faster than 4G. This means response times will seem instantaneous.

This unprecedented lack of lag has a few benefits for smart homes. Although intelligent devices have gained popularity over the last several years, one major issue has been holding back growth: lack of standardization. Every item seems to have a different way of connecting, whether it is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or a hub between devices and users. This can be frustrating and creates inefficiencies because everything is on a different channel. However, connections are so fast that virtually any smart home 5G device could operate directly from Wi-Fi.

Next-Generation AI Devices

AI assistants have been limited to robotic voices that answer simple questions and run a selection of compatible devices and tasks. This will no longer be the case with 5G. It will unlock the potential of a whole new kind of AI, one that will change smart home life forever.

One of the limitations of AI technology is processing power and data dispersion. AIs have high demands, which makes it challenging to put a functional, advanced AI in most homes. 5G will allow developers to bring advanced next-generation technology to smart homeowners by using off-site servers. Many AI already work this way, but 5G changes things by allowing instantaneous data dispersion.

An AI could use more processing power from a remote server because 5G allows data to be transmitted and processed quickly. Data centers are already gearing up for the demands of next-generation AI and machine learning technologies, fitting servers with innovative water cooling systems and investing in expansion space for more servers. 5G will truly revolutionize everyday AI.

AI developers are anticipating this, as well. Samsung’s Star Labs has been slowly releasing details on an AI project that many see as the future of the technology. It’s a form of artificial life developers have called Neon. These AIs are far more advanced than Siri and Alexa and will use next-generation processing capabilities made possible by 5G. The Neon AIs have unique physical appearances, personalities and specialties. One might appear on the screen of a smart fridge to offer cooking advice or a reminder about ordering groceries.

These AI assistants will power smart home devices seamlessly. When everything is connected through 5G Wi-Fi without any hubs or Bluetooth, AI can rapidly activate and utilize other smart home devices’ functions. Smarter AI with greater processing power could even operate smart homes with greater intuition. They could sense the homeowner’s car pulling into the driveway and turn on the lights in the kitchen or their favorite TV channel.

Streaming and Media Devices

Faster Internet speeds will have a noticeable impact on the performance of streaming devices, media and entertainment, and smart cameras, such as video doorbells. Whether someone is watching an ultra-HD movie in 4K on a smart TV or streaming live sports, 5G will produce higher frame rates with better image quality.

Newer devices will feature specialized chipsets designed to take advantage of the benefits of 5G, providing a better smart device entertainment experience with improved power efficiency.

Greater Device Security

There are still some gaps to be filled, but 5G is generally considered significantly more secure than 4G or 3G connectivity. The cloud-based infrastructure of 5G allows service providers to more closely monitor their networks for suspicious activity, as opposed to primarily device-based 4G or 3G. Additionally, it is more difficult for hackers to track users’ data and movement on 5G or tamper with individual devices. This is great news for smart home devices.

Adoption of smart home technologies has struggled over the years to strike a chord between connectivity and safety. Many security-focused devices have proven effective, such as video doorbells and smart security systems. Video doorbells have even been used to stop porch pirates from stealing people’s mail and packages.

Nonetheless, some people are nervous that a hacker could use their smart door lock to remotely access their homes without a key. Security risks like this could be significantly diminished with 5G’s new security features.

The 5G Smart Home

5G offers much more than faster load times on webpages. This new level of connectivity unlocks unprecedented potential for smart home technology. As 5G becomes more widely available and new chipsets are developed for it, homeowners will begin seeing next-generation benefits. People will soon have access to lifelike AI assistants, instantaneous connections between devices and peace of mind from advanced home security.