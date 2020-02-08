How to tell if your cat is a jerk — or just misunderstood
Catsare popular pets: there are an estimated 200 million pet cats worldwide, with more pet cats than pet dogs. Cats live in about 38 percent of Canadian households, 25.4 percent of American householdsand 25 percent of European households.Catsalso seem to be a great source of entertainment. There are two million cat videos on YouTube and counting, and countless internet-famous cats, like Grumpy Catand Lil’ Bub, each with millions of followers on their social media accounts.Despite the popularity of cats, as anyone who has been around a cat knows, reading cats is not always an easy task. One min…