HONORARY WHITE GUYS (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

White racists love having black friends. Having a black friend is their “proof” they’re not racists. They love being able to say something racist and having a black friend support them with a “that’s not racist.” A lot of black public figures have figured this out and have learned to profit from it. Candace Owens is a great example. She was a liberal until she figured out there was more money in being a public black friend. She also understands that white conservartives are too stupid to see through the ruse.

Having a black friend doesn’t prove you’re not a racist, but only conservatives are too dumb to realize that. How many slave owners had sex with their slaves? How many black women did Strom Thurmond father children with again? Oh, yeah. The people they slept with weren’t their friends.

There are some black conservatives who are not playing the white racist base for all it’s worth because they’re too stupid to do that. Some black conservatives are truly evil and vile.

Ya’ see, kids…concussions may be to blame for Herschel talking like a third-grade dropout. But I don’t believe it’s concussions that makes him lie repeatedly. I don’t think it’s concussions that made him a deadbeat dad. I don’t believe it’s concussions that make him “pro-life” while paying and coercing a woman to get an abortion. I don’t believe it’s concussions that makes him a hypocrite. I don’t believe it’s concussions that make him claim he’s a cop when he’s not. And, I don’t believe it’s concussions that makes him a wife beater.

It may be a mental illness that makes Kanye West a Trump supporters. It may be the fault of mental illness that makes anyone a Trump supporter. Trump himself is probably mentally ill. But it’s not the fault of mental illness that makes Kanye antisemitic.

Twitter and Instagram locked Kanye’s account after he tweeted that Sean “Puffy” Combs was controlled by Jews and vowed to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Then, Kanye did an interview with Tucker Carlson that was so hateful, bigoted, and antisemitic, that Tucker edited out huge chunks of the interview. How hateful do you have to be for Tucker to edit your shit? It’s like that time antisemitic propagandist Ben Garrison was invited for a playdate with Trump at the White House, then disinvited after the Trump people saw his “cartoons.”

In one of the edited out clips, West said “known eugenics” Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood alongside the Ku Klux Klan “to control the Jew population,” elaborating, “when I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

In another clip, West used Jews as a strained metaphor when talking about Black people judging each other, saying: “Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something.” West then paused and said “I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit. I probably want to edit that out.” And Tucker edited it out, or at least his people did.

Real journalists don’t protect the people they’re interviewing. When you do an interview, nothing is off the record. Here, Tucker protected Kanye from himself.

And then, West West complained about his children attending a school that celebrates Kwanzaa instead of Hanukkah. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.”

Candace Owens defended Kanye’s tweet, saying, “If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic. It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset.”

Golly gee wilikers. It’s like you cannot even say “I’m gonna go ‘death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” without people getting upset.

Maybe Candace and Kanye need Jewish friends to back up their up their antisemitic comments as not being antisemitic. They should probably rule out Ben Shapiro though.

Shapiro tweeted, “Back from the Jewish holiday now. As usual, two things can be true at once: Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging; his ‘death con 3’ posts and Black Hebrew Israelite language are clearly anti-Semitic and disturbing.”

Kanye then called Donald Trump for antisemitc encouragement. Trump recently “truthed” that American Jews didn’t appreciate him enough, that he’s done more for Jews than any other president, and that he could be elected Prime Minister of Israel if he wanted.

Kanye and Trump plan to have dinner soon where they can discuss their shared views and Jewish People and whether it’s better to create your own hate social media site, like Trump did with Truth Social, or buy one like Kanye plans to do with Parler.

Parler is a vile horrible site for conservatives. It has been pushed off Google and Amazon platforms and servers over its hate and tendency to spread conspiracy theories. But it’s credible enough to attract public conservative figures like Kirstie Alley, Scott Baio, Rand Paul, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Nikki Haley, Mike Lee, and Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, and Rudy Giuliani. Fake news sites like The Daily Wire has a Parler presence. Now, Kanye wants to purchase the platform. He plans to make it the right-wing Twitter which Trump has attempted to do with Truth Social and Elon Musk plans to do with the real Twitter.

Kanye and Herschel are MAGAts black friends. But I wouldn’t want to be friends with Kanye, Herschel, or MAGAts. You know what they say. With friends like these, who needs friends?

Oh yeah: Facebook pulled this cartoon for “violating” its terms of service. I appealed and lost. My account is now blocked for three days which will also limit views of my work for a while after I return. I thought at least one social media account would strike down this cartoon. Now I wonder if any others will follow suit. Maybe I should have posted this on Parler. I did post it on Truth Social. Let’s see what happens there.

