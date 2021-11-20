Hero or vigilante? Rittenhouse verdict reignites polarized U.S. gun debate

Published by

Reuters

By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal on murder charges on Friday opened yet another front in America’s longstanding fight over gun rights: Is it acceptable for a teenager to bring an assault-style rifle to a protest? Conservatives hailed Rittenhouse as a hero for exercising his right to self-defense when he fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third who he said attacked him last year at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gun control advocates warned the jury’s verdict could inspire a new wave of armed vigilantism, after Rittenhouse – armed with an AR-15-st…

Read More