By Laurie Baron, Ph.D

Here are some headlines I’d like to see:

Louie Gohmert in Auto Accident: Not Injured But Blames Seatbelts.

Donald Trump Bans TikTok. Spike in Millennial Voter Registration Ensues.

Portland Declares Independence: Adopts Confederate Flag to Honor Secessionist Heritage.

Coronavirus Vaccine Developed; Ineffective in Republicans.

Trump Confiscates Covid-19 Tests and Replaces Them with Cognitive Tests.

UPS and Federal Express Lend Their Fleets and Staff to Post Office to Deliver Mail in Ballots.

Pelosi to Debate McConnell: “Can a Family of Four Live on $200 a Week?

Successful Cloning of DNA from John Lewis.

Trump Crowns Himself King in Perpetuity, Even Barr Deems It Unconstitutional

Stella Immanuel Confirms Fred Trump Was Carrier of Demon Sperm

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] This is reprinted from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.

