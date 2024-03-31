HE IS GRIFTING (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

As you probably already know, I’m not religious. I grew up in Christianity and I never bought into it. Even as a kid, I was extremely skeptical. I resisted being baptized and succeeded. To me, the Bible is nothing but a book full of fairy tales so it’s probably appropriate Trump is selling a version of it.

Out of all the fairy tales in the Bible, the resurrection of Jesus may be the most ridiculous. I don’t believe people return from the dead several days after death. Did George Romero write that chapter? The only thing less believable is that Trump is a man of God or the Chosen One.

A lot of political cartoonists draw religious-themed cartoons for Easter. Personally, I don’t think it’s our place to push our religious beliefs on readers. If I can’t push atheism on people in a newspaper, or if Islam, Buddhism, or even Satanism can’t be pushed on people on the editorial page, then Christianity shouldn’t either.

I draw cartoons that criticize courts and politicians using fundamental zealotry to deny women control over their own bodies. I would be a hypocrite to draw a sermon. A lot of the cartoonists who draw religious cartoons for Easter spend the rest of the year celebrating hate, oppression, and discrimination. How often does Gary Varvel draw Hunter Biden with a crack pipe and lie to his readers?

One of my proofers said this was Charlie Hebdo. I’ll take that.

Watch me draw:

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].