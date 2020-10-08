Harris assails Trump virus ‘failure’ in newly civil election debate

Salt Lake City (United States) (AFP) – Democratic vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris on Wednesday called Donald Trump’s Covid-19 response a historic failure that disqualified him from a second term, in a pointed but mostly civil debate with Mike Pence who sought to portray her as extreme. With Trump’s weekend hospitalization for Covid-19 throwing a new importance on the role of the vice president, Pence and Harris spoke separated by plexiglass as a safety precaution 27 days before the election.Harris, who would be the highest-ranking woman in US history if she enters the White House under…

Read More