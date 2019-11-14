Posted by PATRICK EDABURN, Assistant Editor on Nov 14, 2019 in Education, Guns, Health, Mental Health |

Gun Violence White Noise

Yet another school shooting and no doubt members of Congress (Republicans in particular) will rush forward, roll up their sleeves and do absolutely nothing to address the problem.

Of course in this case it appears the gun rights side can take advantage of the fact that the shooter used a handgun and therefore new legislation would not have prevented this incident. Never mind that such legislation would have and could in the future prevent hundreds of other incidents.

I’m also quite sure the NRAGOP will claim that this is not a gun control issue but a mental health issue.

Ok.. let’s look at that. Mental health is certainly a major factor in these incidents.

I’d like any politician who cries mental health not gun control to also reveal their record of voting on funding for mental health programs.

My guess is that many of those on the right/pro gun side who call for more mental health care also have a record of voting to slash the programs that would provide that exact same care.

I’m also sure that there will be calls for stronger and more stable families.

Again a valid issue, there is no doubt that a broken home situation can cause major problems and plays a part in the growing violence

But once more, what is the voting record of these legislators on programs that would support these families (many mired deeply in poverty) ?

I think we can guess…

Another mantra I expect to hear is a need for a return to God (provided it is the proper Western God).

Once more, I don’t deny that having a stable faith in one’s life can provide perspective, a value for life, etc. It certainly is a very important part of my daily life. But you can be moral without being religious and the issues above are far more important than trying to dismiss anyone who doesn’t follow your faith view as someone less worthy of help.

The bottom line is that these shootings are becoming so common that the networks don’t even offer full coverage anymore. They are almost like white noise, we hear them when they happen but they quickly fade into the background.

Well the time for fading is OVER.

Those of us who want a solution to this problem need to turn white noise into a constant and loud call for a solution.

A solution that comes NOW, not in the next Congress.

A solution that addresses gun violence and implements ration gun control NOW.. not after another school or shopping mall or festival is shot up

A solution that funds and provides for the mental health care so many people need NOW… not one that simply ignores the warning signs and hopes for the best.

We need to act as if our closest loved ones could be the next victim.

Because they could be……..