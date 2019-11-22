Posted by jdledell on Nov 22, 2019 in MUSIC, Music |

Great Music – Chapter 56

All of us, at one time or another, have experienced the ups and downs of Love. It is one of the hardest things in Life to navigate and come out undamaged or unaffected. As I have written before, modern music with lyrics adds a tremendous emotional kick to the music. With Classical music it takes a tuned ear to relate to the underlying emotion of the music.

The music I have chosen for today is the song “Say Something, I’m Giving Up on You”. It has been recorded and performed by the pop group, A Great Big World. However, this particular song is performed by Ian Axel of the group who wrote the song and obviously sings it, and plays it, from his heart. He is joined by Christina Aguilera who fell in love with the song and asked to perform it with Ian Axel.

It is a fairly simple Ballad, musically, however, it became a big hit around 2013 because of the universal emotion the song conveyed. What amazed me is the number of our teen students who asked to play and/or sing this song. When did young love get so serious?

The video scenes that accompany this song are equally emotional and when the old man kissed his wife goodbye and crawled into bed with her, I totally and completely lost it and broke down in a serious crying jag. I am of the age where if I lost my wife of 50+ years, I would do exactly the same as the video. I won’t bore you with more words on the subject but simply let the song tell the story for me

Say Something